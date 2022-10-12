The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is looking ahead to how the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) might impact the current transit system.
The completion of the REM is just a couple of years away. The STM is asking transit users for their views on how one might impact the other, and how the STM might rethink current routes to make them work better in concert with the new light rail system.
The STM is holding public consultations for different West Island communities over the next few weeks – October 13 for Baie-D’Urfe, Ste. Anne de Bellevue, and Senneville; October 20 for Dollard des Ormeaux, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and Île Bizard-Ste. Geneviève; October 27 for Pointe Claire, Kirkland, and Beaconsfield. Each will be held at 6:30 pm. There will also be an online component on the STM’s Let’s Chat platform through to November 13.
Those interested in participating can find more information online at stm.info/refonte.
