The expression “no rest for the weary” was invented for people like Barry Christensen who, after 41 years as a primary care paramedic, will be retiring from his job at Urgences-santé.
But he will be keeping as busy as ever.
The Pointe-Claire resident has just launched the Pointe-Claire Citizens Association, not as a grassroots counterpart to council, but more as a citizens advocacy organization. And whatever else it is, says Christensen, it is certainly not partisan.
Christensen had a brief stint in politics, coming in at a close second in a race for a council seat. He began to see that there was a lot of polarization in politics. He noticed that there are other citizens’ associations in Montreal and on the West Island, and decided that Pointe-Claire needed one, too.
He describes the PCCA as non-partisan, and non-adversarial, and would like to see more done face to face rather than online.
“It’s more about everyday issues,” says Christensen, providing support where needed, dealing with issues without having to go to council. “Our aim,” reads the group’s website, “is to strengthen the cultural, recreational, and social benefits we all enjoy as residents of this great city.”
Christensen has always been involved in community. Since 2015 he has been running the Sock It To Me sock drive, which is now called Stepping Up. It began as a drive to collect socks for the St. Michael’s Mission in downtown Montreal, but has since broadened its reach, getting whatever people have to give to whoever needs it, including groups like Nova West Island, On Rock, Chez Doris, and others. They have just kicked off their eighth campaign. Christensen says that, like other organizations or business, Covid could have closed them down. But 2020 turned out to be their best year ever, with the community donating 25,000 pairs of socks, along with other clothing.
“I’ve always found it’s better to do than to complain,” Christensen says. “It’s easy to complain. But it’s not hard to get involved and make changes.”
He will cap his 41-year career as a paramedic toward the end of the year, saying that while he has enjoyed the job, “it’s time to give my mind and body a rest.” It would be an understatement to call EMS a stressful career. “EMS is like a drug,” Christensen says. “It kills us, but we keep coming back.” He’s seen a lot friends and colleagues lost to injury, and even suicide. And despite all that he has seen, he says that the pandemic presented the biggest challenge. “I lived through the start of AIDS, through the scare of 9/11, and SARS, but it was nothing like 2020.”
He will, of course, continue to be involved in the community, which he sees as a group effort. “I look at myself as coach,” he says, “but it’s not me who scores the goals, it’s the players on the team.”
