A stabbing took place outside of St.Thomas high school formally knows as Lindsay Place in pointe Claire this afternoon.
The victim, a 16 year old boy was transported to hospital and is in critical condition.
A driver passing by the area noticed the injured boy on the ground. The driver lifted him into the vehicle and drive him a block away then contacted emergency services.
According to early reports, the stabbing took place in an altercation between two groups of teenagers.
A 16-year old boy was arrested and police are meeting with witnesses.
A perimeter was set up in front of the school on Broadview avenue.
Officers are meeting with LBPSB director Darren Becker who told The Suburban that counselling will be available to students tomorrow as some may be affected by the violent incident.
