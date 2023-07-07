After nine days, the white peacock is back home where he belongs, on Graham Batty’s hobby farm in Saint Lazare.
The peacock caused quite a stir on social media and in the news when he escaped from his cage – which had been nosed open by the pony. He flew the coop, and went on the lam.
Batty, who is known to Montrealers as a professional bagpiper, has owned the farm for the past ten years. He started with one horse, and how he’s got about 40 animals: five horses, including a Clydesdale, a pony, llamas, alpacas, pheasants (one of which once escaped, garnering 1300 likes on social media), turkeys, 5 emus (one of which had also once escaped), a mini-pig, and a huarizo (a llama-alpaca mix).
The pony was actually a gift for his then-4-year-old daughter. She’s now 11, and wants to be a vet. She could not have asked for a better place to grow up.
Batty tells The Suburban that this was not the first time the bird escaped. He bought his two peacocks from a seller in Edmonton two years ago. He found it on Kijiji, and made the trip out west. The peacock purchase went off without a hitch, until the bird broke the bounds of its cage, and flew up into a tree. A series of misadventures – the cage rejected by the airline, the cost of a new cage, taxi rides, and a newly-booked flight – made for about a $4000 payout that should only have cost about $300 per bird.
Ostensibly, the bird never forgot his first taste of freedom.
The errant peacock did not go very far, never straying more than 100 metres from home, traipsing from neighbouring yard to neighbouring yard. Batty, who is also a flying instructor, had taken to the air in one of his Cessna 172s to see if he could spot the bird. Eventually a neighbour called to say it was in her yard.
Donning jeans, a long-sleeve shirt, and a hat, Batty corralled the bird, tackled it, and brought it back home.
A white peacock is not just a rare site in Montreal; there are only 6 of them in Canada. Hopefully, these two will stay where they are, at least for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.