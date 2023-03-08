St. Lazare man faces charges in death of MNA's stepson

A St. Lazare man will face charges in the death of Noah-Leewis Mercier, the 16-year-old stepson of Soulanges MNA Marilyne Picard (CAQ). Mercier died just shy of his 17th birthday.
Julien Ségaux, 20, of St. Lazare faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death in a December, 2021 car crash in which Mercier was severely injured. Mercier succumbed to his injuries just days later.
The crash occurred in Pointe-Claire just underneath the pedestrian overpass on Sources over Highway 20. Ségaux, who was also critically injured in the crash, also faces a charge of impaired driving causing death. He does not have a criminal record.
Picard recently suffered a second such tragedy when her older stepson, Eliot – Noah’s brother – was killed after being run over by a truck on St. Augustin Street in the Sud-Ouest borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.