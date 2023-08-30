If you make a promise, you need to keep that promise.
So says Alan DeSousa, long-time mayor of the St. Laurent borough, and vocal member of the opposition Ensemble Montréal party. Last Monday DeSousa presented a series of amendments to the Plante administration asking that they expand the proposed boundaries of the Sources Nature Park. He says he was only asking the city to do what they said they would do.
Just over three months after buying land in the Technoparc near Trudeau Airport, IT giant Hypertec announced that, due to public pressure, it would be putting its property up for sale, in the hope that the city would buy it for the $30 million that Hypertec paid for it. That is to say they are not seeking to make a profit on the original purchase.
DeSousa says the city should take the deal. He describes the solution that Hypertec is proposing as “an elegant one.” The land the company is seeking as an alternative is in a part of the Technoparc that happens to be in St. Laurent. “In that context,” says DeSousa, “it would not be a loss for the city.” At the same time, he tells The Suburban, their proposal “allows the city, if it so wishes, to conserve the land as they said they’d like to do.”
He called Hypertec a “very good corporate client,” whose plans for a green building are exemplary. But he complains that the city is taking too long to make any kind of a decision.
In January of last year the city manager gave the administration a directive, based on the city’s own plans, and as per a document obtained by The Suburban, to protect all of the private land on the portion of the Technoparc known as the Eco-Campus Hubert Reeves.
The trouble, says DeSousa, is that they never articulated that vision and that mandate to anyone else. As a result, interested companies were not informed as to the city’s wishes, and had to make decisions about projects moving forward. In the case of Hypertec, says DeSousa, “they were likely caught off guard.”
Hypertec’s current proposal, says DeSousa, allows the city a “safe exit,” making their project happen while allowing the city to fulfill their mandate.
As for his part, DeSousa says that his borough will do everything it can to determine the appropriateness of the second site that Hypertec has chosen, that would appear to be on his territory, “and to determine – if I’m right – that there are no concerns with regard to environmental issues that would jeopardize the project.”
While DeSousa would not speculate as to who currently owns the land that Hypertec has its eye on, he believes that the purchase would be a private undertaking. He supports Hypertec’s offer to the city “because they would appear to have a solution in hand that could be a win-win-win for all parties concerned.”
DeSousa could not say why his amendments were rejected en bloc by the Projet Montréal council. But he did reiterate that it flies in the face of the party’s own promise.
The next step, once Hypertec assures DeSousa as to what they want, would be to ask the Plante administration to make a decision sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.