St-Laurent man pleads guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault

St-Laurent resident, Sobhi Akra, 38, pled guilty to sexually assaulting four women and a minor in a thirteen month period, between October 2017 and November 2018.
During his hearing held at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday, he admitted to randomly approaching his victims from behind, grabbing them and running his hands over their bodies.
The charges were reduced from sexual assault to attempted sexual assault as the victims managed to escape Akra's advances.
According to prosecutor, Caroline Paquin, Akra could face the possibility of deportation should he be sentenced to a prison term exceeding six months.
The case is slated to return to court on March 31st. Akra has been out on bail since he was charged in 2018.
On Thursday, he was issued a series of conditions in order to remain on bail until sentencing.
Paquin noted that Akra is currently undergoing sexology therapy.
Lawyers on both sides have requested to make a joint recommendation regading his sentence.
One of his victims reported that he ran his hands over her back, buttocks and groin area before running off while she was waiting at the train station. Another reported being gropped in a grocery store parking lot while placing her groceries in her car.
Akra also admitted to randomly gropping minors on multiple occasions.
