SPVM seeks public’s help in locating missing Pierrefonds-Roxboro teen

Montreal Police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17 year old teenager who has been missing since Saturday, July 25th.
Amanda Bédard was last seen on that date in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Her family has reached out to the SPVM in soliciting the public’s help to locate the young woman.
Bédard is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark shirt with a blue motif and black Converse running shoes.
SPVM officers have noted that she could be in Pierrefonds-Roxboro or in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Lasalle, Saint-Michel, Verdun or Rosemont boroughs or maybe in downtown Montreal or in Longueuil.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 17 year old Amanda Bédard can call 911, their area police precinct or by calling Info Crime at 514.393.1133. information may be given anonymously.
