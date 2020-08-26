SPVM cautions seniors to be alert for jewelry thefts in public

The SPVM has released a statement warning senior citizens to be cautious as a ring of con artists have been stealing their jewellery in public places.
The alert was for residents of Lasalle but con artists tend to move their acts to other areas as West Island residents have been scammed in the past with fraudsters distracting them in public parking lots to steal their wallets or purses.
This latest scam involves, according to the SPVM, a thief who “acts alone or in a group, uses a vehicle and targets seniors in particular.” Much like the shopping parking ruse, the fraudster will approach a senior for “ for various false reasons. For example, he asks the victim for directions to the hospital or the time of day or talks about a member of his family who has died.”
The con artist then thanks the senior for their time and compassion, offering them a piece of jewellery that is worthless. The fraudster then “moves towards the victim and quickly puts the ‘fake jewellery’ on her neck, wrist or finger, leaving the victim no time to react. At the same
time, he steals the valuable jewellery without her being aware of it. Often, the theft is not noticed until later.”
Montreal Police suggest that senior citizens follow these prevention tips like avoid going shopping alone and to “Hide your valuable jewellery until you reach your destination.”
Officers also suggest that seniors “refuse any gifts from strangers and don’t let them get close to you.”
If you or a loved one might have been victimized by these predators, call 911, your local precinct or call (toll free) the Elder Abuse Help Line: 1-888-489-2287 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: 1-888-495-8501.
