The City of Pointe-Claire has announced a by-election in the spring.
The recent resignation of Erin Tedford leaves her position open in District 1 – Ceder/LeVillage. The election to replace her will be held on Sunday, April 23rd with advanced voting to be held a week earlier.
Tedford won her seat in the same 2021 election that brought Tim Thomas to the mayor’s chair, and in which Bruno Tremblay won the councillorship for District 6.
Council meetings have been contentious, of late, particularly where questions of development and densification are concerned, as reported in The Suburban.
There are as yet no names put forth for candidacy. According to the by-election notice posted by Director of Legal Affairs and City Clerk Me. Caroline Thibault, “Anyone interested in submitting their candidacy can contact the returning officer for more information.” Nomination papers must be filed at Pointe-Claire City Hall between March 10th and 14th.
