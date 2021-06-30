Sources ramp to highway 20 East closed until the Fall

A complete closure of the ramp leading from Autoroute 20 eastbound to Boulevard des Sources is in effect from last Thursday until the start of fall 2021 in order for repair work on the ramp to be completed.
The Sources interchange repair project mainly consists of repairing the deck and piles, installing a new waterproofing membrane and laying new asphalt.
Work on the slides and lampposts will also be carried out.
The interventions will help maintain the functionality and safety of structures.
A detour marked by temporary signage indicating the direction to follow is in place.
In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work could be postponed or cancelled.
The ramp was closed in the direction of Highway 20 westbound for several months in 2020-2021. A similar detour will apply in the opposite direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.