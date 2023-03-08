Soulanges Irish Society selects a queen and court

The Soulanges Irish Society (SIS) have been around for only four years, and they already have one of the biggest St. Patrick’s parades in Canada.
The SIS was formed to widen the Irish community west of Montreal, says Ken Bell, VP Event Planning. “We wanted to involve the whole Vaudreuil-Soulanges area.” There has been a community-run parade since 2010, but the SIS took over in 2019.
Like other Irish societies – sister societies, says Bell – they have a St. Patrick’s Queen and Court. Esmé Cavanaugh was selected Queen, along with Princesses Shaunessa Boyle and Veronica Gilmore, in February.
Cavanaugh is a musician with a BA in Irish Studies and Classics from Concordia, and one of the singers in the Irish trio Gráinne. The SIS has a “close knit, communal vibe,” she says. “It really feels like a family.”
She approaches her role as Queen like an ambassadorship, bringing the Irish culture to a wider community, and welcoming others in. “I’m so happy to be able to outreach a little bit more, and to get some more converts for Irish culture in Quebec.”
Shaunessa Boyle – that’s about as Irish as a name can get – is a Chateauguay resident who works as a resource teacher in Kahnawake, where her husband is from. Her Kanienʼkehá꞉ka in-laws have even started hosting Irish dinners during Irish season. “Their house is decorated with shamrocks, and green,” which shows, as Shaunessa puts it, that “everyone can be incorporated within the Irish culture, everyone’s accepted, and everyone celebrates it, and ‘everyone’s Irish on March 17th.’”
She tells the story of traveling to Ireland and being stopped at the airport, where a customs agent asked if her family were coming to pick her up, and if, by chance, she was related to one of the airport staff. “I have never felt more proud, and more honoured…to be Irish than in that moment.”
Gilmore is so in touch with her Irish roots, she named her daughter Saoirse, a Gaelic name meaning “freedom.” And while Gilmore had once given up Irish dancing for ballet, her daughter now wants to give up ballet for Irish dancing.
Gilmore is part Italian. But while her Italian family are all in Italy, she says “my Irish family is here, and we’re all very, very close.” Her grandfather was an entertainer who “would sing us classic Irish songs, he would tell us stories,” stories about his mother – Gilmore’s great-grandmother – coming to Canada, taking French class, and teaching Irish dancing to the other women in her class. For her, being Irish means “keeping that history alive, keeping that side of the family alive, and keeping that culture and memory alive.”
She says her daughter is very excited that her mommy’s a princess. “It’s like her dream come true; there’s a real princess in the house with her.”
The SIS has a full slate of events scheduled this month, leading up to the St Patrick's Parade and Irish Festival on March 18th.
