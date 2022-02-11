Sixteen year old stab victim at St-Thomas High identified

A GoFundMe page was set up by Eva Fanous Flores to help support the victim's family during this tragic period. "Lucas was a pure hearted son, brother, friend and teammate," Flores wrote. "Lucas Gaudet, a sixteen year old Pierrefonds hockey player and John Rennie High School student, had suffered violent and fatal injuries resulting from an altercation and later passed away on February 10th, 2022. This fundraiser was made to help his family with the hospital and funeral expenses."