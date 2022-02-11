Sixteen year old stab victim at St-Thomas High identified

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near St-Thomas High School Tuesday afternoon died two days later in the hospital. The victim has been identified as Lucas Gaudet.
"It is with profound sadness that the Lester B. Pearson School Board is announcing the tragic death of a 16-year-old John Rennie High School student. He was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon during an altercation that occurred between two groups of students near St. Thomas High School. The student passed away in hospital earlier this morning." John Rennie High School principal, Jennifer Kurta wrote in a letter sent to students and their families.
“The Lester B. Pearson School Board would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was only 16 years old with a bright future ahead of him. The entire school board is shaken by this unimaginable loss” Judy Kelley, Chairperson of the Lester B. Pearson School Board said.
"The entire school board is shaken by this unimaginable loss," LBPSB communications director, Darren Becker told The Surburban. "Grief counselors and psychologists from the school board’s student services department will be available for all members of the school board community to provide psychosocial support."
Students at John Rennie High as well as St-Thomas High have access to enhanced support services this week. At John Rennie, a student services team visited classes yesterday to support teachers in delivering the message to students.
“We encourage staff and students to use these resources as we grieve and support each other." Kelley said.
“He was a father’s gift,” The victim's father, Guy Gaudet, told the Montreal Gazette.
According to fellow students at John Rennie, Gaudet was well-liked by his peers and many are grieving his death.
The school board continues to collaborate with the Montreal Police Department in the ongoing investigation.
Three teens have been arrested in connection with the fight that erupted between two groups of teens and are facing charges. According to Montreal police, the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled. Based on the coroners findings, charges may be added or modified.
