A 16-year-old teen has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of Pierrefonds teen Lucas Gaudet.
Gaudet was stabbed in an altercation that took place near St-Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last Tuesday. He died two days later in the hospital.
The suspect will remain in police custody until his bail hearing which has been set for March 1st. His identity will remain confidential as he is a minor.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the stabbing and the charges were modified following Gaudet's death. He is now being charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Crown prosecutor Annie Barbeau ordered that the suspect not communicate with any of the witnesses, victims or their families.
Two other teens were also arrested following the attack and are also facing charges. Both have been released from custody with a promise to appear in court.
