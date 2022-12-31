Six trucks burned in Dorval industrial fire

A fire erupted in an industrial section of Dorval, Friday night.
The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) was called to the scene on St. Francois Road at around 9:00 pm, where six trucks had caught fire. Fortunately, the flames had not spread to any surrounding buildings.
Nineteen firetrucks and about 50 firefighters were on the scene to fight the flames, according to a SIM spokesperson.
An investigation into what started the fire is under way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.