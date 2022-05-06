Simons opened a new branch at CF Fairview Pointe Claire last Thursday.
The new 91,000-square-foot location required an investment of $26.5 million and has created nearly 200 new jobs in the West Island.
Every Simons location is unique in its architecture, design and artwork by Canadian artists. The CF Fairview location was designed in collaboration with the architectural and design firm LEMAYMICHAUD which intends to offer a creative shopping experience, enhanced by a design to facilitate and elevate the customer experience.
At a time when businesses turned their sales focus to the web as a result of the pandemic, La Maison Simons says that it is reaffirming its confidence in its strong, strategically located store network, which meets a demand from consumers for an exceptional shopping experience.
"Consumers are now in hybrid mode and are seeking an omnichannel offering that is accessible both in-store and online," Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of La Maison Simons said.
A native of the West Island, Leblanc is opening his first store since being appointed to lead the company by Peter Simons in March 2022.
"While online shopping has grown tremendously in recent years, the resurgence of in-store sales is a clear indication that consumers want to enjoy a hybrid shopping experience and the in-store experience remains essential. That is why we are confident we made the right choice in opening this new location." Leblanc explained.
For over 20 years, the company has been innovating to fulfil its social responsibilities and reduce its environmental footprint. Its Vision program, created two years ago, enables it to take an eco–responsible approach to positioning itself as an agent of change. By 2022, 70% of the garments in its exclusive collections will meet at least one of its Vision sustainability standards. The company aims to raise this proportion to 80% by 2023 and to 100% by 2025.
Since 2018, La Maison Simons has made its Fabrique1840 digital platform available to Canadian designers and artisans, giving consumers access to unique, made-in-Canada products; an exceptional window to Canadian artisans.
La Maison Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion.
There are now 16 Simons stores, ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City, three in Alberta, one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario.
