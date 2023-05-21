Pierrefonds-Roxboro is in what the administration is referring to as “recovery mode,” which means flood season is all but over, and residents can breathe a sigh of relief.
Mayor Jim Beis, who uses social media to great effect on the best of days, reassured residents on Facebook, earlier this week, that Gouin Boulevard West was reopened.
“With the risk of flooding now behind us,” read a communique sent out by the city of Montreal, “our crews have begun dismantling the dikes and temporary mitigation measures put in place to protect infrastructures and properties.”
Once the process of taking it all down is done, including a door-to-door collection of sandbags that had been distributed, by the end of the month, the borough will commence the restoration and rehabilitation of those areas that sustained damage. Beis was quoted as saying that he and his team “approached this year’s spring flooding well prepared.”
Beis had words of thanks not just for borough staff, but for the “courage and resilience of those living in the waterfront areas.”
“Once again,” said Beis, “we have seen how tightly woven our community is.”
Residence have been given the go-ahead to dismantle dikes and sandbags that had been installed on their property, the Public Works department takes down pumps, inflatable booms, concrete walls, flood stops, and other installations in the public domain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.