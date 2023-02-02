Police responded to a shot fired in Pierrefonds Wednesday evening near Pierrefonds Blvd and Jacques-Bizard Blvd.
Around 8:30 police say they had been patrolling the area when they heard the shot. A search of the area found that shots had indeed been fired at the window of a business on the upper floor of a strip mall on the intersection.
The address in the police report is 15450 Pierrefonds Blvd. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says it appears to be that of the Jasmine Al Sham restaurant, but that has yet to be confirmed.
There are, at this point, no suspects, and no victims, and no reports of injuries. But police did find spend shells near the scene. Brabant says investigators checked video surveillance of the area to see if they could identify any suspects or even vehicles. But that has so far turned up nothing.
They also checked hospitals to see if anyone had reported injuries that may have been connected to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
