Shots fired at Kirkland car dealership

Police responded to a call, early Monday morning, about shots fired at a Kirkland car dealership. Investigators did find at least one bullet hole in the dealership’s storefront, but there were no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made.
Police were not able to confirm which dealership it was as the investigation is ongoing. But it seems the dealership was specifically targeted. No residents or other businesses are at risk.
