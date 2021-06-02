Following last year’s successful “I buy in the village” campaign in collaboration with the Association du Village de Pointe-Claire and the Commercial association of Valois Village, the City of Pointe-Claire announced a re-launch for summer 2021.
“The first edition of this campaign was a great success,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said. “Let’s continue to show solidarity and encourage our businesses, boutiques and restaurants to support our local economy after the break forced by the pandemic. Let us participate in large numbers in our two villages.”
Vouchers to spend in participating businesses will be offered on both La Ruche — Village de Pointe-Claire and La Ruche — Village Valois websites.
A $20 voucher paid by the consumer becomes $30 to spend at participating local retailers and a matched donation of $20 to West Island Community Shares.
The crowdfunding campaign is a partnership between the Pointe-Claire Village Association, the Valois Village Commercial Association, the City of Montreal, Desjardins, La Ruche, PME MTL West Island and the City of Pointe-Claire, aiming to encourage shopping in the villages of Pointe-Claire and Valois in order to revive the local economy affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The campaign runs from May 24 to June 6 with a limited number of vouchers available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.