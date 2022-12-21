Senneville is one of the West Island towns shouldering what seems to be a disproportionate tax burden, payable to the Montreal agglomeration in the coming year.
There are only 994 residents in Senneville. But they are looking at a bill of $4.1 million. That works out to more than half of the city’s $7.5 million budget, and represents an increase of 13%.
Homeowners are looking at paying up to $6,755 in 2023. That’s for a home valued at $1.3 million, and is $50 above what a homeowner paid this past year.
Senneville’s new assessment roll has property values up nearly 50% for the next three years, with a mill rate of $0.45 per $100.
The portion that Senneville is being charged by the agglo will put pressure on their own budget, which includes money for a handful of municipal improvement projects like the redevelopment of the intersections at Pacific Avenue, Ste-Anne Street, and Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, work on water infrastructure, and bicycle paths on Senneville Road, all of which come at a projected cost of $11.6 million.
