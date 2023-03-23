"Security reasons" closes Macdonald High School for the day

Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue announced earlier this morning on their Facebook page that “due to security reasons,” students were being returned home by bus, and all classes cancelled for the day.
The notice did not provide any other details. But the school and the Lester B. Pearson School Board did say that a threat had been found on social media by a staff member around 8:00. The threat was deemed to have been unfounded, but the school closed as a precaution.
Macdonald High is a late-start school, meaning classes start at 9:00. Students were still in transit when the decision was made to close, and buses were rerouted to bring them back home.
Police were still on the scene throughout the morning, and the school will be closed for the remainder of the day, but students will be able to return tomorrow.
