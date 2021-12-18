A second accident in Pointe-Claire where a vehicle landed at the bottom of the Sources overpass in front of a residential condo building occured around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Emergency services responded to the crash on Donegani near Sources Boulevard. Two men, the driver and passenger were injured in the accident.
According to Montreal police spokesperson, Carolyne Chevrefils, officers located an unconscious man outside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene. Another man was located inside the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital.
Authorities have not confirmed the immediate severity of their injuries as of Saturday morning. According to early reports, the driver was traveling southbound on Sources Boulevard, when he lost control causing the vehicle to fall off the overpass landing on Donagani avenue. .
Police set a perimeter around the area in order to clean up debris and conduct an investigation to better determine the cause of the crash. "Speed may have been a factor,” Chevrefils said. It has not yet been established if alcohol may have been involved.
Another crash occured at the same location on November 30th. A single driver also lost control and landed at the bottom of the overpass on Donegani. He suffered minor injuries and was conscious when emergency services arrived on site.
Local residents were shocked to see an incident similar to the one that occured just a few weeks ago. "I could not believe it, when I went out to walk my dog this morning and saw that the same thing happened again, it really makes me wonder." A Kubik Condo owner told The Suburban.
