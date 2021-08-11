Francis Scarpallegia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $1.7-million investment in FPInnovations to develop and demonstrate hybrid diesel-electric forestry harvesting trucks. The project was announced as part of #EVWeekinCanada in support of green transportation in Canada’s forestry sector.
FPInnovations, located in the heart of the West Island, will retrofit two conventional forestry tractor-trailers into electric-hybrid tractor-trailers which will be achieved by equipping two forestry trailers with electric drive axles in order to assist the diesel-powered trucks.
“Reducing vehicle emissions from across economic sectors is vital to the success of Canada’s efforts to combat climate change. I am proud that a long-standing research institute located in the heart of Lac-Saint-Louis is playing a key role, with the help of local engineering talent, in designing solutions to reducing diesel emissions in Canada’s forest-products sector.” Scarpallegia said.
“FPInnovations is committed to developing technologies that increase the competitiveness of our forest industry, and that means creating solutions to our challenges that are good for business and the environment. The hybrid tractor-trailer project is a good example of that, and we’re grateful for the Government of Canada’s support and that of our partners.” Stéphane Renou President and CEO of FPInnovations stated.
Transportation costs make up more than 50 percent of forestry production costs in Canada, with 30 percent of those deriving from fuel. Favouring hybrid solutions as opposed to diesel equipment will reduce GHG and fuel usage, making Canada’s forest sector more competitive. Simulations have demonstrated that fuel consumption can be reduced by up to 15%, equaling a reduction of about 40 tonnes of GHG per truck, per year.
The project is being funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forestry sectors.The program is a $155-million investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their environmental impacts while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.
