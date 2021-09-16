Sameer Zuberi was born and raised in Montreal to a mother of Scottish-Italian heritage and to a father who emigrated from South Asia to Canada in the 70's. Zuberi was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Dollard in 2019.
Before being elected to the House of Commons, he worked at McGill University's Faculty of Medicine and also worked professionally as a legal researcher and as an educator in media relations and human rights. He also served on the Senate of McGill University; and on the boards of a West Island poverty relief organization, a legal association, and the Conseil intercultural de Montreal, an advisory body to the City of Montreal.
Between 1997 and 2002, Zuberi served in the Black Watch, a Canadian Forces Reserves unit, and served in the relief effort during the 1998 Ice Storm.
Since being elected, he has worked alongside his Liberal colleagues on trying to progressd an array of issues important for the riding, and he hopes to continue to work on these key issues if re-elected. "Our Liberal team is the only team with a real plan to grow our economy, protect people's health, protect a clean environment, and make life better for families right here in our community. We were there for people when they needed it the most and will continue to do so. Conservatives will try to bring us backwards, while we are committed to keeping Canada moving forward—for everyone," Zuberi told The Suburban.
He believes the climate crisis is at the forefront of concerns for people across the country and Pierrefonds-Dollard residents. Pierrefonds-Dollard experienced the impacts of climate change first-hand with the 2017 and 2019 floodings. To address this, Zuberi points out, the Liberal government invested $34 million to protect Montreal's shorelines.
The preservation of language rights in Quebec is another critical issue and a real concern for residents in the riding. Zuberi has advocated on that issue and vows to continue to fight and protect the institutions of Quebec's English-speaking community.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Zuberi says the federal government has been working to ensure that businesses, workers, families and everyone living in Canada receives the neccessary support to navigate through the challenges brought on by COVID-19. In Pierrefonds-Dollard, he points to an outreach program established to help small businesses access financial support during the pandemic.
"Now, as we look forward to our economic recovery, I’m committed to continuing to be there for all residents and businesses in the riding, so we can build back better. I believe that a federal representative's responsibility is to keep residents safe and our community thriving. That begins with finishing the fight against COVID-19." Zuberi said.
