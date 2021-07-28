A family in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is raising funds to create an outdoor gym at Harpell Park for residents in honour of their son, Zacharie Richard, who died suddenly in his sleep at age 20 of a heart attack on June 5.
Richard's family launched a GoFundMe campaign on July 18th in order to raise funds for the memorial outdoor gym which will be named "Le gym à Zach."
The family is receiving strong community support in their fundraising initiative. Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa's offered her full support as well to the family's initiative saying "You can't possibly say no to something like that."
They amassed more than half of their $48,000 goal in the first three days of the fundraising campaing.
Richard's death came as a shock to many, as he had been an avid athlete all of his life. He started training at McGill University's outdoor gym on the Macdonald Campus in St-Anne-de-Bellevue four years ago, which is where he developed his love for outdoor training.
"It is for this reason that we find that building the outdoor gym "Zach's gym" in the heart of the town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the grounds of Harpell Park, is the best way to perpetuate his memory in the community where he grew up. Everyone will benefit while getting in shape, with a small thought for Zach." Richard's mother, Annette Vezina wrote.
According to Vezina, Zach would always say, "You don't need much to train or keep fit."
Prior to discovering McGill's outdoor gym, Richard worked out at the John Abbott gym since age 14 and he often accompanied his mother to her training sessions.
By studying fitness videos on YouTube, Richard developed exercise programs for his friends to help them develop and interest in their health.
During the Covid lockdowns, Richard set up a gym in his parent's garage to keep up with his training.
He was just 18 years old when he biked 1,200-kilometres from Glacier National Park in Montana to Yellowstone National Park in Wyominga.
The Richard's family has been rooted in the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue community for over a century. According to Hawa, who attended Zacharie Richard's funeral; people lined up for half an hour just to be able to give their condolences. "It touched the community very closely," she said.
