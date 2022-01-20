Elementary school staff have been adapting to the ongoing changes in decrees and health measures since March 2020 while many teachers and administrators advocate that in school learning is preferable to online learning when possible. As frontline workers since the second wave of COVID-19, they have been on a constant roller coaster of restructuring as a result of the ongoing changes in government directives.
"The ongoing changes themselves have been the biggest obstacle, because everytime we get into a groove and we understand the protocols and what symptoms lead to going home or the quarantine, then it changes again," Saint Charles elementary school principal, Lisa Baylis told The Suburban.
"So much of the important learning especially in elementary school happens in this building when the kids are interacting with each other, with their teachers and it just happens in a more natural way in school." Baylis explained. "Especially in the younger grades so much (of the students') learning is that social, emotional learning, they are learning how to co-exist, how to get along, how to work together and that is really hard to do over a screen."
Though teachers have managed to adapt to the constant changes, some students suffered learning gaps and require additional help to catch up to their peers. The Lester B. Pearson School Board initiated a literacy program targeting students in grades that were most affected as a result of the interruptions causing gaps in the students' learning.
"We basically did a blitz of literacy intervention to get them up to level." Phyllis Orofino, Music and ressource teacher at Saint-Charles elementary school, said to The Suburban. "We are amazed by the progress that the students have made." According to Orofino who also works with special needs children at the school who often require one-on-one interactions, it is undoubtedly preferable to teach students in school rather than online.
"All of the changes we had to make along the way, the PPE and trying to distance and bubbles was worth it if it kept the schools open." Baylis affirmed.
