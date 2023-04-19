The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue community was caught off guard last January, after Marché Richelieu, the community’s one and only grocery store, closed suddenly after more than 40 years as the community’s only grocery store. Just days later the store’s parent company announced they would be looking for a new merchant to fill the space, and the role that Marché Richelieu had played up to that point.
At the time The Suburban spoke with customers and staff, as well as SADB Mayor Paola Hawa, all of whom described the store as a community hub, a meeting place where everyone knew each other, more like a community centre that happened to be a grocery store. At least one resident referred to the closing as a “tragic loss.”
Last week news broke that Metro Inc., the store’s parent company, had indeed found a new merchant to move into the space. Jean-Claude McSween, who had made a career of running community grocery stores, is going to be managing the new store, to be called Ami Plus. The new store should be open by the end of next month.
SADB resident Natacha Filion had been working in the produce department at Marché Richelieu for three years prior to its closure, which she’d heard about on Facebook. Now she is hoping to join the team at Ami Plus. She sent a heartfelt application via email expressing her desire to be hired, or more to the point, re-hired.
McSween first heard about the store’s bankruptcy from his son. He and his wife, Lory, put their retirement plans on the backburner and made a bid to take over the space. Now they are busily stocking shelves, sourcing as much as they can locally, and hiring staff, many of whom, like Filion, used to work at Marché Richelieu.
Mayor Hawa says she is excited for her community. Residents had been scrambling, and helping each other, to get to whatever grocery stores are near to the community. Now everyone is looking forward to having their grocery store / meeting place back in the community.
