SADB to expand ban on short-term rentals

City council in Ste. Anne de Bellevue wants to expand its existing ban on short-term rentals.
Airbnb-style short-term rentals are already against the law in the city’s residential areas. But council is hoping to ban them in the commercial part of town, as well.
The legality and permissibility of short-term rentals became an issue after a fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal. Most of the units in the building at 135 Du Port Ave were rented via Airbnb. That brought the issue of safety to the fore.
In the case of SADB, it comes down to a question of availability of housing. Mayor Paola Hawa is concerned that with short-term rentals, the number of available housing goes down. And while tourism is a big draw for the popular strips in the town, with their restaurants, clubs, and shops, Hawa is concerned about drawing families to the area.
Municipalities in Quebec can make changes to their bylaws on short-term rentals, so as they don’t go against provincial guidelines, which state owners wanting to list their apartments must have a registration number, and post it on their listing.
Mayor Hawa says they have been working on their bylaw for more than year. The municipality will enact it at the May 8 council meeting.
