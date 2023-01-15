The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue community is reeling after the rumours were confirmed: Marché Richelieu, the grocery store that has been around in the Ste. Anne’s community for more than forty years – the only grocery store for five miles – is closing. “It’s a big, tragic loss,” says resident Mike Messina. “The whole town is really, really upset.”
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa is also at a loss; she heard about it the same way most others did, via Facebook. She told The Suburban that as far as she knows, the store has filed for bankruptcy. Mayor Hawa talked about how important the store has been “to a little community like ours,” a college town where students, seniors, and people with reduced mobility have relied on Marché Richelieu. Now, as Messina laments, people don’t know where they are going to get their groceries from.
Natacha Filion, who has been working in the produce department for three years, found out Friday afternoon via Facebook that she, along with everyone else who had been working there, is now out of a job. “My heart is literally breaking,” she posted, “for all those who don't have a car and depend on this place for their daily groceries.” Filion liked her job, but tells The Suburban that the store’s financial troubles were evident. “It’s been chaotic because there hasn’t been any stability.”
Messina, who has been living in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for nearly 13 years. says that for many residents the store was like a meeting place, “almost a community centre where people would meet and chit chat.” Messina and Filion both acknowledge that there are other grocery stores in nearby communities. But unless you have a car, or the cab fare, they are all but unavailable. And in a snowstorm like we had in the past few days, says Filion, “where do you go?” There are depanneurs in the town, and there are farmer’s markets – the longest-serving markets in Montreal, says Hawa. But they operate from May to October.
Since news only broke leading into the weekend, Hawa admits there was not a lot she could do. She has reached out to Metro, who owns the property, to find out what their plans are, but no one from the company was available.
“It was a much needed service in our village,” Hawa said.
She says council will discuss the matter when they next convene on Monday.
