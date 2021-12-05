Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa has criticized the re-building of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge which links the West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion. "The Quebec Ministry of Transport is making a mistake by building a new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge without including the infrastructure for a possible REM extension to the off island in the future," Hawa stated.
The bridge is slated to be rebuilt by 2027 according to the model of the original structure built in 1965. “By the time they build it, it will already be out-dated,” Hawa said.
According to Hawa, the re-build should coincide with the pressing issue of climate change and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions which the REM project responds to, "therefore it should be considered."
Currently, there is no lane reserved for buses or public transit on the plan for the new bridge though the plan does include a bicycle and pedestrian path on both sides.
Hawa says that she is concerned that without a designated public transit lane connecting travellers to the L’Anse-à-l’Orme REM station in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, the bridge will cause a traffic mess. “All buses coming into the West Island will be struck in traffic.”
According to the ministry, it is estimated that an average of 86,000 vehicles cross the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.