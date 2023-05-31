Just in time for summer’s burst of beautiful weather, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has its grocery store back. Marché Ami Plus officially opened its doors last Thursday, filling a void left when Marché Richelieu declared bankruptcy, and shut its doors.
Natacha Filion, who had worked in the produce department at Marché Richelieu for three years, found out about the closure via Facebook. Not only was the community concerned that it was losing its one and only grocery store, Filion and others were out of job.
SADB residents and Mayor Paola Hawa had described Marché Richelieu has a community hub. There was a lot of grief over its loss, and anxiety over how people would shop for groceries now that they would have to cross a bridge by bus or taxi just to stock up.
But in April it was announced that Marché Ami Plus was moving in, under the management of Jean-Claude McSween and his wife, Lory.
As soon as Filion heard, she applied for her old job. Marché Ami Plus welcomed her and a few others back, while hiring on some new, younger staff. And that suits Filion fine. “They’re giving a lot young people the opportunity to gain that experience, to have their first job.”
McSween, who spent his career running community grocery stores, came out of retirement to manage the new store. That says a lot, Filion says, about his commitment not just to the business, but to the community.
“It’s a completely different universe,” Filon says of the new store. “The new ownership are people-forward. You can’t have a business without caring about the people first.”
Fillion is grateful to have a job again, and SADB residents are grateful to have their grocery store back. “I really love this store,” she tells The Suburban. “I really love our community of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.”
