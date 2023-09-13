SADB garbage collection cut down to once every two weeks

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue launched a campaign, last week, to announce changes to waste management in the city. As of November, garbage collection will take place once every two weeks.
Back in March there was concern, particularly among merchants, over the reduction in garbage collection. Mayor Paola Hawa told The Suburban, at the time, that despite SADB being a small town, “we generate three times more garbage per capita than the average,” as compared with the city of Montreal. She hinted, at the time, at the importance of everyone doing their part to help the city reduce its waste. The problem, she said, was more acute along the main strip during peak restaurant season.
The new campaign, called – in French – Des petits gestes pour de grands changements – is meant to “encourage citizens to adopt eco-responsible practices,” according to news release put out by the administration.
“It is our collective responsibility,” Ms. Hawa said in the release, “to take action to reduce our environmental footprint.”
The city hopes to reduce its collective environmental footprint, by repurposing 70% of the waste it produces. Right now that number is at 43%.
“I invite all my fellow citizens,” Ms. Hawa said, “to learn about waste management best practices and to become agents of change.”
Some of the measures the city is putting in place include the creation of “a detailed checklist to properly sort waste materials, (and) the update of the available information on regular waste removal available on the City's website.
The city held an event, last weekend, called Naturally Sainte-Anne to raise awareness, and gave out composting bags.
In March Ms. Hawa announced that the city would no longer be providing garbage collection for businesses. Merchants were upset about it, at the time, saying they would have hoped for more consultation.
