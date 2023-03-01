Earlier this month The Suburban spoke with West Island residents affected by the ongoing repairs to the Île Aux Tourtes Bridge, even as work is set to begin on a new replacement bridge, the cost of which is much higher than originally planned. The new bridge will come in at a cost of $2 billion, nearly 50% more than what had been forecast, and what amounts to about half the cost of the new Samuel de Champlain Bridge.
When incidents occur on the Île Aux Tourtes Bridge, or even the Galipeault Bridge, which connects Île Perrot with Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue along Highway 20 — be it closures, construction, or vehicular accidents — it affects the surrounding communities.
“We are the first ones to feel the full impact,” Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa tells The Suburban. Motorists tend to detour through the village’s narrower streets, resulting in traffic slowdowns. Both bridges are in need of attention, says Hawa. “Until those two are done we’re going to keep feeling the brunt.”
More than 80,000 motorists use the Île Aux Tourtes Bridge, which connects Montreal to the off-island community of Vaudreuil-Dorion. As things stand, with repair work ongoing, traffic on the bridge is down to two lanes in either direction.
Vaudreuil mayor Guy Pilon has been talking about the importance of ensuring smoother traffic along Highway 40 and Highway 20 connecting Montreal to off-island communities, citing the growth in trade between Quebec and Ontario.
Quebec’s Ministry of Transport would like to see repairs to the Île Aux Tourtes span complete by 2025, although it may take longer.
The hope is to have a new bridge in place two years after that. And, indeed, the Quebec government has announced that preparatory work is set to begin toward the end of the month. Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault released a statement, saying planning “has been shortened by about 18 months thanks to the optimization of the schedule.”
A lane previously reserved for buses will now be open to taxis and carpools which, Guilbeaut says, will alleviate traffic, and allow more users to cross the bridge in shorter time.
