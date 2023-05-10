Marco Bar and Grill had been a part of the main strip in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for more than 30 years. The building it was housed in was gutted by fire twice – first in 2009, and then again in April 2019. The second fire had at the time been deemed suspicious, but an investigation ruled in the end that the cause was not criminal.
The restaurant never reopened, and the building it was housed in at 82-84 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd has been vacant, boarded up, still showing signs of the fire for the past four years. But the city announced, late last month, that the lot finally has a future.
The city has acquired the building with plans to demolished it, and to convert the lot into a public park, giving residents access to the water and to the boardwalk. The current owner was apparently not willing to either rebuild or renovate the building, which residents considered an eyesore in the otherwise quaint town. So at a special council meeting in April, council adopted a resolution by buy the building for $500,000.
SADB is working on a new urban plan, scheduled to come out next year. Among its new goals will be enhancing the city’s tourist a commercial area, and “the democratization of access to bodies of water.”
SADB Mayor Paula Hawa says “the addition of a new direct access will stimulate business in the area and improve everyone’s overall experience. The Council's decision is an investment in our collective future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.