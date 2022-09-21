Run or walk to support the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence

The 6th annual Course Pour la Compassion benefitting the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence is coming up on Saturday, September 24th. It will be the first in-person event in two years!
Powered by Pfizer, the Course Pour la Compassion is “a family fun race for everyone.” There is a race, or a Compassion Challenge, for participants of different levels, and of all ages, even of the 4-legged variety. You can either walk or run a 1k, 5k, 10k, or a 15k course. And there are other ways you can contribute to the cause. You can purchase a sign in memory of a loved one that will be displayed along a part of the route referred to as “Memory Lane.”
Participants have been raising support online. Those who raise $250 or more will receive a Course pour la Compassion umbrella – which will hopefully not be needed on race day – and a chance to win a Reebok duffle bag and cap, or a $150 gift certificate to 40Westt.
The hospice in Kirkland was born as the West Island Palliative Care Residence in 2002, the first of its kind in Montreal, co-founded by Teresa Dellar and Russell Williams who, at the time, was the Liberal MNA for the riding of Nelligan. With the support of the community, the residence provides top-level care for patients and their families free of charge.
Sadly, Teresa succumbed to her own bout with cancer in 2019. The community continues to rally around her memory, and around the residence that bears her name.
The event is planned for Saturday, September 24th in Pointe-Claire’s Valois Park.
