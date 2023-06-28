Roxboro Legion set to reopen after devastating fire

The Roxboro branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough is all set to reopen.
The building that houses the General Vanier Legion was gutted by fire last October 25, just weeks ahead of Remembrance Day. Poppy sales were about to begin. In fact, the upper floor, where the legion’s poppies had been stored, suffered smoke damage.
Last week borough Mayor Jim Beis posted photos of the newly rebuilt legion to his Facebook page, writing “Great to see the Royal Canadian Legion Roxboro open again after the devastating fire a while back and it looks incredible!”
The legion had an unofficial opening, with a thank you night for volunteers, and for anyone who contributed to its rebuilding.
Legion President Martin Bruyère told The Suburban how happy he was, “considering all the roadblocks.” Hydro-Quebec had originally told them the building was a write-off, refusing to reconnect the electricity. Eventually they relented with the intervention of a private electrician. Add to that problems with the permit, and flooding, especially during the springtime ice storm, and the resulting power outage that shut down their sump pump. The basement, which had already been redone, had to be redone a second time. Bruyère hastens to add that the borough was very cooperative.
He says it means a lot to the community that the legion is still around after 65 years. “I consider us to be a mainstay of the community,” he says, adding that the hall had been used, over the years, for weddings, baptisms, and other events.
The cost to rebuild came to $600,000 and counting – there is still some work to be done – with a lot of the money coming from the community, and from the city’s PME program, which helped finance wheelchair accessibility.
“With a lot of people’s help, says Bruyère, “we’ve raised well over $20,000.” The legion was “vastly underinsured,” he tells The Suburban, but the insurance company kicked in an extra $50,000.
Bruyère had high praise for Walter Assi of Renovco Renovations who oversaw the work, and even offered to help cater the legion’s Canada Day BBQ. The community is invited to stop by Friday, June 30 starting at 5:00 pm.
