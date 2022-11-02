Roxboro legion gutted by fire

With Remembrance Day just days away, and the poppy campaign set to begin, an early morning electrical fire has all but destroyed Roxboro’s General Vanier Legion on 3rd Avenue in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
The alarm rang at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The first floor of the two storey building was completely gutted. The upper floor, where the legion’s poppies are housed, suffered smoke damage.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis posted on his Facebook page early Tuesday morning, “Woke up to this today with a fire at our Royal Canadian Legion Roxboro. Thank you to our Service incendie de la ville de Montréal — SIM for their quick and effective response.
“Know that I along with our Administration are there to assist in any way possible.”
This effectively leaves the legion without a home. The building has been there since 1957.
Poppy sales were set to begin on Saturday.
