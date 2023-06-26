Roxboro car dealership target of early morning arson

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an early morning fire that occurred Monday in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
A 911 call was placed around 1:00 Monday morning. The alleged target was a used car dealership on Gouin Blvd West near 2nd Ave. Firefighters were already on the scene by the time police arrived.
Witnesses told police that an individual was seen tossing an incendiary device into the building, and police did find a gas can at the scene.
Police say the fire damaged four cars, but there are no reports of injuries.
This is not the first incident of its kind on the West Island. Last May two overnight fires occurred in Lachine just blocks away from one another. The two fires resulted in damage to a combined 30 vehicles.
At the time police did report a rise in such incidents, and speculated that a possible link to organized crime.
As for Monday’s fire, SPVM spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils tells The Suburban that it is too soon to say if the incident constitutes a trend, or to speculate as to any possible links.
The investigation is ongoing.
