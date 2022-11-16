Rock the Cause Montreal is its 10th year of supporting the community through music – a concert event whose goal is support local charities that was started by West Island resident Steve Hart.
The first edition was held in 2011 benefitting the Canadian Cancer Society. Hart’s sister was struggling with breast cancer at the time, so Hart put the call out to some musicians he knew and put together show, raising close to $4000 for cancer research.
Over the years Rock the Cause has support a number of local charities, including the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, The Montreal Children’s Hospital, On Rock Community Services Food Bank, the Shriner’s Hospital, and others.
This year’s event takes place on the 19th at Macallan’s Pub in Dorval, and is once again in support of On Rock.
It will feature eight acts, including local rockers Hurricane Jane, and Dwane Dixon, and Hamilton artist Ryan Ruicci.
There will also be a raffle. Prizes include Habs tickets, an official Habs jersey, and there will be at least a couple of guitar giveaways.
You can find more information about Rock the Cause Montreal, including how to get tickets to the show, on Facebook.
