Last week, in anticipation of this week’s International Women’s Day, Robert Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau brought together some 50 West Island women’s leaders in the first of what will be an annual event. “It’s time not only to highlight the importance of women’s leadership in our West Island communities, but also to give those who play prominent roles a chance to network and discuss ideas and resources,”said Garceau. Among the attendees were WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann; WIBCA President Joan Lee; Literacy Unlimited Director Leslie Carr; DDO councillor Anastasia Assimakopoulos; Pierrefonds-Roxboro councillors Louise Leroux and Catherine Clément Talbot and Mariam Ishak, Board member of the West Island Women’s Shelter.
Robert Baldwin MNA stages 1st Annual West Island Women’s Leaders event
- By Dan Laxer The Suburban
