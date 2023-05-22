Roadwork traffic on Highway 20 anything but routine

Transport Quebec said that Montrealers are used to traffic and road closures due to construction. But many commuters complained that what happened this holiday weekend went far beyond what is considered acceptable.
A shutdown on Highway 20 west had traffic at a stand-still for hours, leading a group of CEGEP students to miss a flight to Greece. Some drivers even got out of their cars to relieve themselves.
The closure was necessary to replace old concrete, said Transport Quebec. And they warned that there is plenty more roadwork planned for the summer months.
Drivers were indeed told to avoid Highway 20 at the Ville St. Pierre interchange, which was set to close for the duration of the holiday weekend. That includes the Highway 138 ramp for the 20 westbound.
The planned work and the closures had drivers stuck in traffic for upwards of four hours on what would ordinarily be a routine trip home, or to Trudeau Airport, a trip that should have taken no more than 20 to thirty minutes.
Transport Quebec’s only response was to direct motorists to Quebec 511, to keep informed on how the summer’s roadwork will be affect their otherwise routine commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.