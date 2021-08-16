Ribfest succesfully returned to the West Island this past weekend. The pop up annual event at 13665 Pierrefonds Boulevard, is an important fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island (BBBSWI).
Last year, the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, a " take out style" version of the event took place. No gatherings, seating, beer garden or live music was available. There were three rib makers on site instead of six and six restaurants instead of fifteen.
Hundreds of West Islanders sent public thank you notes on the event's social media page. BBBSWI and the city of Pierrefonds were congratulated for creating a safe and fun event.
Only one entrance and exit was avaialble in order to keep track of the number of persons on festival grounds in alignment with Covid-19 regulations. Hand sanitizing stations were placed at the entrance and throughout the grounds.
Funds raised at the festival through donation collection, as well as merchandise and drink sales, supports various programs offered by the BBSS.
