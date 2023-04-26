Reprieve for Lachine Hospital ER

Just one day after a motion was tabled in the National Assembly to save Lachine Hospital’s full sevices, a partial reprieve has been announced.
Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone, whose riding of Marquette includes Lachine Hospital, filed a petition, Wednesday, with 4570 signatures supporting the call to reinstate the hospital to its full service as a community hospital, with its emergency room opened 24/7.
That afternoon the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced that Lachine Hospital will be reinstated to full status. The announcement follows a unanimous vote in the National Assembly that the hospital’s services should be returned to what it was before the much announced changes to the ER’s hours. (The National Assembly had held a similar vote in June of 2007, a vote that, as activist Dr. Paul Saba has argued, the MUHC turned their back on.).
The MUHC released a statement saying the hospital “will gradually reopen over the next few months to finally be able to receive walk-in patients and ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
However the question of reinstating the intensive care unit is another matter. Patients are still going to be transferred to hospitals nearby that do have the intensive care units that the Lachine Hospital does not. It has been some time since the ICU has been closed. The MUHC continues to cite lack of staff.
The MUHC also announced that more inpatient beds will be added over the next year and a half with the recruiting of more medical staff.
A manager and a committee will be required to oversee the ER reopening.
During question period on Wednesday Health Minister Christian Dubé seemed to support the hospital, but deferred the decision to management.
The hospital is undergoing a $220 million revitalization project.
Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic was at the National Assembly, along with others who have been involved in the fight to save the hospital, including healthcare workers, and the Committee to Save Lachine Hospital.
