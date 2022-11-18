As reported in the Suburban last September two private seniors residences in Lasalle and Lachine were put under trusteeship following an outbreak of streptococcus A. Now a new report has confirmed cases of mistreatment at both residences.
The report, commissioned by the government, highlighted cases of abuse, violence, and negligence laid directly at the feet of staff and management of Les Residences Floralies’ Lasalle and Lachine locations. The report says that this lack of care is likely what led to the outbreak that caused the deaths of six people.
The report blamed a lack of properly-trained professionals to look after patients suffering from dementia, proper nutrition and hydration, pain, and end of life care, among other issues. Investigator Michel Delamarre, formerly of the Health Department, listed several recommendations to improve the situation.
Sonia Belanger, the government minister responsible for seniors, promised to take action on those recommendations, saying that “our seniors” deserve better.
