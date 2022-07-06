The Lester B. Pearson School Board is renovating some of its schools over the summer to the tune of some $9.5 million.
The amount of $3.2 million will be split evenly between Edgewater Elementary in Pincourt and John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire. Edgewater gets $1.6 million for paving and a new water main. And John Rennie also gets $1.6 million for some interior work.
As well, $2.5 million will to Pierrefonds Community High School for improvements to one of its parking lots, plus repairs to the storm drain; $1.4 million will go to St. John Fisher Senior in Pointe Claire and $728,000 is earmarked for Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
LaSalle Elementary Senior, on Rancour, needs $861,000 of work done.
And Lachine’s Pearson Electrotechnology Centre, part of the board’s Continuing Education program, gets about $812,000 for work to be done in the basement and crawl space.
Although these are not the oldest buildings in the LBPSB, some of its properties do go back a century or more. Verdun Elementary, for instance, dates back to 1922, while Macdonald High School’s building is 122 years old.
All of the work is expected to be completed over the course of the summer, says LBPSB Assistant Director Carol Heffernan. But in the event of delays, if any of the work needs to continue past the start of the 2022-2023 school year, it will be done after school hours or on weekends.
