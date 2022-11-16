Ste. Anne’s Hospital in Ste. Anne de Bellevue held a Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, November 7, and it was much like any other, with bagpipers, a recitation of Lt. Col. John McCrae’s In Flanders Fields, the laying of wreaths, and two minutes’ silence.
The difference is that these days, the 446-bed facility houses only 46 war vets.
The hospital was originally built for the veterans returning from World War I. Now that generation is gone. Those who attended Monday’s ceremony – veterans of World War II and the Korean War – have an average age of 96.
Many of them talked about the importance of remembering and honouring those who fought and died, and of educating the younger generations.
The ceremony was presided over by the chief of medical services at Ste. Anne’s Hospital’s, Dr. Geneviève Richer. Dr. Richer is also an Honourary Lt. Col. of the Canadian Army’s 2nd Field Artillery Regiment.
