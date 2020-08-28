REM’s “Marie” gantry to cross Sources

In July, it was the REM’s light rail project’s “Anne” gantry that mystified motorists and train enthusiasts alike when it crossed over St. Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
Starting on Saturday and running until Wednesday, it is the other major gantry employed by the REM, known as "Marie", to cross over Sources Boulevard. In order to facilitate the work, the boulevard will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
“The detour to take Des Sources boulevard in the south direction will be on the service road of Highway 40 eastbound, via André Avenue as well as the westbound service road and St-Jean boulevard,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau. “The detour to take Des Sources boulevard in the north direction is via Boulevard Hymus east and west.”
The two avenue crossings by the separate gantries, according to Rouillard-Moreau is impressive, because it is the first time that we have used launching gantries in Quebec. It is important to remember that this working method is safe and proven.
“Road traffic is restored during the day under the segments, once these are attached to the launching gantry, while the works are carried out at night; it is therefore a particularly effective method for limiting the impact on traffic,” Rouillard-Moreau told The Suburban. “Drivers must not be distracted by Marie.”
Rouillard-Moreau also noted that it takes about two days to “erect one span, that is, the distance between two piles (about 40 metres). This method greatly reduces the impacts, as the construction of such a span could take up to three weeks with a traditional method. Two launching gantries are used to build the Réseau express métropolitain’s 14.5-km elevated structure of the Airport and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue branches.”
