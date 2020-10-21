What is more than 150 metres long, requires 10 workers to operate it and took 60 trucks to deliver it to its worksite? The REM’s TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) entitled Alice, that’s what.
And this behemoth machine has started its journey of digging a 3 km tunnel at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.
“The tunnel-boring machine must dig a 3 km tunnel between the REM’s Marie-Curie station (in the Technoparc sector) and Montreal-Trudeau Airport,” REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau told The Suburban.
The REM put out a request for naming the TBM and more than a 1,000 Montrealers pitched an idea and Alice was chosen to honour Canadian geologist and palaeontologist Alice Evelyn Wilson.
“The TBM route will be underground in this sector to protect the wetlands of the Technoparc and pass under the airport runways, more than 30 metres below the surface,” said Rouillard-Moreau. ”This is an unprecedented situation in Montreal and Quebec. Until now, the construction of the subway had been systematically carried out by drilling and blasting. This is the first time that a tunnel-boring machine of this type, capable of both digging the rock and assembling the tunnel, has been used.”
The TBM has three main functions for this massive task. Firstly, it has to dig the roughly seven meter diameter “cutterhead bores into the ground. It is composed of 47 discs (that each applies 25 tons of pressure) breaking up the ground. It is specifically designed and adapted to the type of soil through which the REM passes.”
It will also remove the “excavated material is evacuated by a worm screw and transferred to a belt conveyor, then loaded into trucks at the end of the TBM for disposal” and then the “erector installs seven prefabricated segments to form a completely waterproof ring. Each ring is made of 7 segments. In all, it is necessary to install 1,800 ringas to complete the tunnel, or 12,600 segments.”
There is no time frame yet for how long Alice will be working at the airport but the REM light rail project is slated to be ready for use in 2023.
