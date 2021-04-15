Quebec and Ottawa have reached a deal to fund the connectivity of Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) to the Montreal-Trudeau airport. The station will provide travelers with a direct link from Dorval to downtown Montreal.
The $600-million deal to fund the link connecting the International Airport to the city's new REM light rail transportation is part of a $6.5 billion project.
The airport authority was to invest $100 million in the project which it was set to borrow from Transport Canada. An additional $400 million loan divided in one-part by the Provincial government and three-parts by the Canada Infrastructure bank, was also in the works to enable the launch of the project prior to the pandemic.
With the heavy financial consequences suffered by the travel industry as a result of the pandemic, the airport authority lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues forcing the project into limbo.
The Montreal-Trudeau airport has spent $45 million on the preparatory phase of the project. The airport authority said that it needed help to get the project off the ground.
